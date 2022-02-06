Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-02-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 14:28 IST
Previous UP govts were not concerned with people's needs, sole agenda was to loot state: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the previous Uttar Pradesh governments, saying those in power earlier were not concerned with faith or people's needs and their only agenda was to loot the state.

Addressing voters in Mathura, Agra, and Bulandshahr days before the first phase of the state assembly polls, Modi said the people of Uttar Pradesh have decided that development will be the biggest issue in the upcoming assembly elections.

''Those who were in power earlier were not concerned with faith or your needs. Their only agenda was to loot UP,'' the prime minister said.

''The people of UP have bluntly said that no matter how much politics some people do on the basis of money, muscle power, casteism, communalism, they will not get the love of the public,'' he said.

Modi said people's blessings are with those who serve them by becoming their 'Sevak' (servant).

Taking a swipe at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over his recent statement that he saw Lord Krishna in his dream, the prime minister said, ''Witnessing the immense support for the BJP, these people are now seeing Lord Krishna in their dreams.''

