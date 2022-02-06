End of a chapter in Hindi film music: Guj Guv on Lata Mangeshkar's death; CM calls her 'India's most precious gem'

Left Menu

Gujarats Governor Acharya Devvrat on Sunday said melody queen Lata Mangeshkars death was an irreparable loss and the end of a chapter in Hindi film music, while Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel described her as Indias most precious gem.Mangeshkar 92, whose voice struck an instant chord of recognition with generations of South Asians and is considered one of Indias greats, died at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning after multi-organ failure.The country has suffered an irreparable loss due to the death of Bharat Ratna, Swar Kokila Lata Mangeshkar ji.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-02-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 14:58 IST
Late Lata Mangeshkar (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat's Governor Acharya Devvrat on Sunday said melody queen Lata Mangeshkar's death was an irreparable loss and the end of a chapter in Hindi film music, while Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel described her as ''India's most precious gem''.

Mangeshkar (92), whose voice struck an instant chord of recognition with generations of South Asians and is considered one of India's greats, died at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning after multi-organ failure.

''The country has suffered an irreparable loss due to the death of Bharat Ratna, Swar Kokila Lata Mangeshkar ji. The contribution that late Lata ji made in the field of music will always be immortal. Her death has marked the end of a chapter in Hindi film music. I pray for the eternal peace of her soul,'' Governor Devvrat said in a tweet.

CM Patel also took to Twitter to mourn the singer's demise.

''The melody of the country fades into infinity. India has lost its most precious gem. Sur Samragyi Lata Mangeshkar's demise is a great loss for all of us. I pray to God that he bestows peace on her soul and strength to the family members to bear the loss,'' he said.

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil said Mangeshkar's death was the end of the ''golden age of music'', but said her songs and voice will remain immortal.

State Congress president Jagdish Thakor also paid tributes to Mangeshkar, saying the ''sweetest voice of the country is no more''. ''Heartfelt tribute to the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar ji. Your voice will always resonate - those songs of love-devotion-valour will always be remembered,'' he tweeted.

