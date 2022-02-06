Left Menu

Sri Lanka's top leadership pay tribute to India's 'Queen of Music' Lata Mangeshkar

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 06-02-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 16:09 IST
Sri Lanka's top leadership pay tribute to India's 'Queen of Music' Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Lata Mangeshkar touched billions of hearts through her golden and unparalleled voice, Sri Lanka's top leadership said on Sunday as they paid tribute to India's ''Queen of Music'' who ''gave life to the phrase 'music is a universal language'''.

Mangeshkar is a legend whose memory will remain in our midst for centuries through her melodious voice, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweeted.

''Rest In Peace Srimathi #LataMangeshkar, India's Queen of Music who touched billions of hearts through her golden and unparalleled voice,'' he said, sharing a photograph of the legendary singing icon.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at 8:12 am on Sunday in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis.

Mourning her demise, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in a tweet said, ''Rest In Peace Nightingale of #India, #LataMangeshkar. Thank you for the decades of entertainment that transcended borders & gave life to the phrase 'music is a universal language'''.

Expressing his deepest condolences to her family and the people of India, the prime minister, the elder brother of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, said Mangeshkar's memory will live through her music.

The main Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa also expressed his deepest condolences to Mangeshkar's family.

"Lata Mangeshkar the legend who built bridges across cultures with her mesmerizing voice. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans," he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022