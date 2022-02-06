Sri Lanka's top leadership pay tribute to India's 'Queen of Music' Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar touched billions of hearts through her golden and unparalleled voice, Sri Lanka's top leadership said on Sunday as they paid tribute to India's ''Queen of Music'' who ''gave life to the phrase 'music is a universal language'''.

Mangeshkar is a legend whose memory will remain in our midst for centuries through her melodious voice, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweeted.

''Rest In Peace Srimathi #LataMangeshkar, India's Queen of Music who touched billions of hearts through her golden and unparalleled voice,'' he said, sharing a photograph of the legendary singing icon.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at 8:12 am on Sunday in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis.

Mourning her demise, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in a tweet said, ''Rest In Peace Nightingale of #India, #LataMangeshkar. Thank you for the decades of entertainment that transcended borders & gave life to the phrase 'music is a universal language'''.

Expressing his deepest condolences to her family and the people of India, the prime minister, the elder brother of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, said Mangeshkar's memory will live through her music.

The main Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa also expressed his deepest condolences to Mangeshkar's family.

"Lata Mangeshkar the legend who built bridges across cultures with her mesmerizing voice. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans," he tweeted.

