Cong pays rich tributes to Lata Mangeshkar, Sonia Gandhi says an 'era has ended'

The Congress paid rich tributes to Lata Mangeshkar with party president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday expressing shock at the demise of the singing legend and said that an ''era has ended''.

In her condolence message, she said Mangeshkar's heart-touching voice, patriotic songs and a life of struggle will be an inspiration for generations.

The 92-year-old singer had tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit.

Her condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator but her health deteriorated on Saturday. She died on Sunday morning due to multiple organ failure.

''I am shocked that the melodious voice of singing nightingale Lata Ji has turned silent. An era has ended. Her heart touching voice, songs of patriotism and a life of struggle of Lata didi will always be an inspiration for generations.

''Tributes to her on her last journey,'' said Sonia Gandhi in her message in Hindi put out by party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

The Congress, in its official Twitter handle, said, ''The passing away of legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji comes as a huge loss for our country.'' Her voice mesmerised millions, and inspired people all over the world, the party stated and expressed condolences to Mangeshkar's family, friends and fans.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi earlier said her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.

''Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar Ji's demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades,'' he tweeted, adding, ''Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.'' Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said he was deeply saddened by the news of Mangeshkar's death.

''She was truly one of the greatest singers of all time. The immortal voice of the nightingale of India will forever be treasured by us all. My deepest condolences to her fans and family members,'' he tweeted.

Surjewala, in a tweet, said the sweetest and most melodious voice of the country is no more.

''Heartfelt tributes to Lata Mangeshkar Ji -- the Nightingale of India. Your voice will always resonate -- those songs of love, devotion, valour will always be remembered,'' he said.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter to condole Mangeshkar's demise, saying it is an irreparable loss to Indian art.

''Received the sad news of the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the melody queen who had decorated the notes in the garden of Indian music,'' she said.

''Her demise has caused an irreparable loss to Indian art. May God grant Lata Ji a place at His feet and give courage to the family members to bear the pain in this hour of grief,'' she added.

Vadra also tweeted a photo of former prime minister and her grandmother Indira Gandhi with a young Mangeshkar.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said he and his wife were deeply saddened to hear about the demise of the legendary singer.

''The nightingale of India enriched the world with her melodious voice. She will live forever in the hearts of music lovers of the world. I pray to the almighty that her soul may rest in peace,'' he tweeted.

Party leader Jairam Ramesh also tweeted a picture of Lata Mangeshkar with M S Subbulakshmi, saying, ''This is such a fantastic photo from the archives of The Hindu. Two legends, two immortals — Lata Mangeshkar and M S Subbulakshmi.'' Party's leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary said, ''It is really heart-rending and immensely sorrowful for me to accept the demise of Lata Ji, she is an institution by herself.

''Her demise to me is as much as a devastating earthquake in the world of songs and music let alone art and culture, a national loss. Do not spell out how to express my condolences. May God reposes her soul in peace and tranquillity,'' he said.

A host of other Congress leaders also paid their tributes to the legendary singer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)