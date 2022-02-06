Left Menu

FIR filed against eight Shiv Sena leaders for assaulting BJP leader

An FIR was filed against eight Shiv Sena leaders including the party's Pune district President Sanjay More for allegedly assaulting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-02-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 16:39 IST
FIR filed against eight Shiv Sena leaders for assaulting BJP leader
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was filed against eight Shiv Sena leaders including the party's Pune district President Sanjay More for allegedly assaulting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya. "8 Shivsena Leaders including Pune President Sanjay More to be arrested by Police for Assaulting Me. FIR registered, IPC Section charged 143, 147, 149, 341, 336, 337, 323, 504, 37(1), 135 @BJP4Maharashtra @BJP4India @Dev_Fadnavis @ChDadaPatil," said Somaiya in a tweet.

The leader had on Saturday alleged that he was beaten by Shiv Sena leaders inside the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation. "I am attacked by Shivsena Gundas inside the premises of Pune Mahapalika @BJP4India @BJP4Maharashtra," said Somaiya in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022