Charanjit Singh Channi to be Cong CM face for Punjab polls: Rahul Gandhi

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 06-02-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 17:22 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday declared Charanjit Singh Channi as his party's chief ministerial face for the high-stakes Punjab Assembly polls.

Gandhi made this announcement while addressing a virtual rally here. ''People of Punjab said we need a CM from 'gareeb ghar' (poor family),'' said Gandhi.

The other main contender for the party's CM face was Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, a Jat Sikh face.

The party had taken feedback from its leaders and workers, and had also sought the opinion of the public on who should be its chief ministerial candidate through an automated call system.

Gandhi also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is not the PM but a ''king''.

Have you seen him helping anyone on roadside, he asks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

