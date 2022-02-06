Left Menu

UP Polls: PM Modi says Yogi govt paid Rs 1.5 lakh cr to sugarcane farmers

Reaching out to farmers of western Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that payments made to sugarcane growers by the Yogi Adityanath led state government is far more than what the previous dispensations in Lucknow did for 10 years. PM Modi asserted that payment over Rs 1.5 lakh crore was made to the sugarcane growers by the UP government in the last five years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 17:30 IST
UP Polls: PM Modi says Yogi govt paid Rs 1.5 lakh cr to sugarcane farmers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reaching out to farmers of western Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that payments made to sugarcane growers by the Yogi Adityanath led state government is far more than what the previous dispensations in Lucknow did for 10 years. PM Modi asserted that payment over Rs 1.5 lakh crore was made to the sugarcane growers by the UP government in the last five years. "Farmers have not forgotten what they (opposition parties) did when they were in power. They made sugarcane farmers cry. The Yogi Government has paid more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore to sugarcane farmers in the last five years," PM Modi said, while speaking in a 'Jan-Choupal' through a virtual conference.

PM Modi also came down heavily on the Opposition parties, charging that they were attempting to incite the sugarcane farmers with falsehoods. "They are making false promises to farmers, trying to instigate sugarcane farmers by lying to them," PM Modi said. He also said that for the betterment of UP it is important to keep Samajwadi Party (SP) and its associates (alliance) out of power. PM Modi also launched a veiled attack on SP. "What has been the attitude of the fake socialists for the poor? The previous government had built just 8,000 houses in the urban areas of Agra, Mathura, and Bulandshahr. In contrast, the Yogi government built over 85,000 houses in the three districts," said PM Modi.

Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party is contesting the upcoming UP assembly election in alliance with Jayant Chaudhary headed Rashtriya Lok Dal and some other small political parties. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah in a bid to woo sugarcane farmers in the state said that the BJP has decided to act against perpetrators if the payment of sugarcane produce gets delayed.

"Some farmers told me that sugarcane payments get delayed. The BJP manifesto will commit that the interest for the delay will be recovered from that mills, and dues for the sugarcane along with interest will be paid to the farmers," Shah had said a few days ago. Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022