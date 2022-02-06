Left Menu

Decision to go solo in MLC polls taken by RJD alone, says Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that the decision to contest the legislative council elections alone was taken in line with the demands of the party workers.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 06-02-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 18:22 IST
Decision to go solo in MLC polls taken by RJD alone, says Tejashwi Yadav
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that the decision to contest the legislative council elections alone was taken in line with the demands of the party workers. "It was our decision to contest the MLC elections on our own. We are fulfilling the demands of our workers," said Yadav while talking to the media.

The Legislative Council elections are to be held on 24 seats in Bihar. The RJD had in 2016 contested the legislative council elections in alliance with Congress. On Centre promising 60 lakh jobs in the Union Budget, Yadav said, "Even in Bihar it was said that 19 lakh jobs will be created. Did that happen? People are losing hope in the government, be it the Centre or state. Employment is not being given to people, rather being snatched away. Sticks are being used against ones demanding their rightful employments, and they are being intimidated. Everything is being privatised, and country's wealth is being sold to a select few. The ones with MBA, Engineering degrees cannot even get jobs as peons and drivers. The true colours of both the government have been exposed and youth is angry." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022