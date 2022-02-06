Governor, CM, ex-CM condole Lata's death

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and a host of leaders on Sunday expressed condolences over the death of singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai.

''Deeply anguished on the demise of Bharat Ratna @mangeshkarlata, Governor R N Ravi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family, all the Bharatiya and the melody lovers in whose heart she will live forever,'' said a press release from Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, in his message, said she touched the heart of everyone with her renditions.

''Deeply pained to know that the 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar has passed away. With a career spanning eight decades, she has touched the heart of every India with her mellifluous renditions in various languages. I convey my heartfelt condolences to her family and fans,'' he said in a tweet.

Lata Mangeshkar, 92, died this morning in a hospital in Mumbai. She passed away due to multiple organ failure, said her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her.

AIADMK party coordinator and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said it was painful to note the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. ''I pay my respects to her and extend my condolences to her family members, and to the members of the music fraternity,'' he said in a statement.

MDMK chief Vaiko, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran, Dravidar Kazhagam (DK), expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala extended their condolences.

The Tamil Nadu government shared the message of the Ministry of Home Affairs saying there would be two days of State mourning and the national flag would be half-mast as a mark of respect to the deceased singer.

