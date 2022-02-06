Left Menu

BJP taught Rahul going to temples: Nadda

Warning voters, he said it is the same hypocritical people who put obstacles in the path of the construction of Lord Ram temple.However, the good part of it is that they have finally learnt to go to temples from us.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-02-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 19:02 IST
BJP taught Rahul going to temples: Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi who worshipped the Ganga at Har ki Pairi in Haridwar recently, BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday said the BJP had taught him the 'good thing' of going to temples and offering prayers.

Addressing a rally in Uttarkashi in support of party candidates, Nadda said the Congress leaders these days are going to temples and doing the 'aarti' of the Ganga and Yamuna. Warning voters, he said it is the same hypocritical people who put obstacles in the path of the construction of Lord Ram temple.

''However, the good part of it is that they have finally learnt to go to temples from us. I am happy that you were finally reminded of the Indian culture and learnt to go to temples from the BJP,'' he said. Nadda emphatically said the BJP alone would bring development to Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, leaving not a single household untouched.

''Apart from the BJP, other parties would come, make luring promises, mislead you and go... They will fill their coffers, serve their families but will not talk about the development,'' he said. Appealing to people to vote for BJP candidates, Nadda said, ''I can assure you confidently that be it Gangotri or Yamunotri, Uttar Pradesh or Uttarakhand, the development will be brought about by the BJP candidates only.'' PTI ALM RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022