Left Menu

Punjab polls: Valuables worth Rs 329.49 cr seized for violation of Model Code of Conduct

After the Model Code of Conduct came into force in Punjab for Assembly elections, various enforcement teams have seized valuables worth Rs 329.49 crores for violation of the code till February 5, 2022, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Sunday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 06-02-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 19:03 IST
Punjab polls: Valuables worth Rs 329.49 cr seized for violation of Model Code of Conduct
Representaive Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the Model Code of Conduct came into force in Punjab for Assembly elections, various enforcement teams have seized valuables worth Rs 329.49 crores for violation of the code till February 5, 2022, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Sunday. CEO Punjab, Dr S Karuna Raju said that the surveillance teams have seized 39.62 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 22.34 crore.

"Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances valued at Rs 280 crores and confiscated unaccounted cash of Rs 23.06 crore," he added. The Chief Electoral Officer also revealed that as many as 1,233 vulnerable hamlets have been identified.

Besides this, 3,198 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble, he said adding that out of these persons preventive action had already been initiated against 2,527 persons while the remaining would also be brought to book. Raju said that from a security point of view 1,593 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) act.

He said that all the 2,881 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed. As many as 19,716 nakas are operational across the State, he added. As per directions of the election commission, Raju said that of total 3,90,275 licensed weapons in the state, 3,78,044 weapons have been deposited till date. Ninety six weapons without licences were seized in the state.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022