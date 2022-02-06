Left Menu

Brahmin not caste but superior way of living life: UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-02-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 19:24 IST
Brahmin is not a caste but a superior way of living a life, senior BJP leader Dinesh Sharma said on Sunday, noting that his party works for all without any discrimination.

Addressing a poll campaign in Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister hit out at opposition parties for being “casteist”.

While campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dhirendra Singh in Jewar, Sharma said he has been travelling across the state in the run up to the assembly polls and is often asked about his views on Brahminism and the party's position on casteism.

“Someone asked me for my thoughts on Brahmins, I said BJP wants ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’. Neither Brahmin, nor Gujjar or Jats. Every caste has its significance and that's why we have a bouquet of all castes here in support (of the BJP),” Sharma said.

“But when I was linked to Brahminism, I said yes, I am a Brahmin and I am proud of it. I do not see it as any disrespect,” he added.

Sharma said a Brahmin's work is 'sarve bhavantu sukhina', one who feels happiness in others' happiness is a Brahmin.

Stating that he is also a teacher by profession, Sharma said earlier, only teachers were called Brahmins as they worked for the welfare of people and “considered as gods” across castes out of respect.

“So, from where has this new caste come? Brahmin is not a caste, a superior way of living life is called Brahmin. Whether teaching or (in field of) education, or whatever the work, he's not in conflict with any caste. From birth to death, it is these Brahmins who perform works for good luck,” Sharma said.

This is not my definition but the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', he said, adding that that the BJP works for all.

“The BJP works for the backward classes, Jats, Gujjars, Thakurs, Vaishya and everyone. We have ministers, MLAs, MLCs across castes. We have not discriminated among people like other parties do,” he said, hitting out at the opposition.

The deputy chief minister listed several public welfare schemes of the BJP-led central government and the Uttar Pradesh government, to drum up support for the party for the upcoming polls.

Sharma also recalled his visits and interactions, among others, with the Muslim community in places like Aligarh and Lucknow and said the BJP is getting support from across communities.

Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western Uttar Pradesh goes to polls on February 10 during the first phase of assembly elections in the state. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

