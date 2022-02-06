Left Menu

NEET issue: CM blames AIADMK

Blaming the previous AIADMK rule for the continuing problem of NEET in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said the Assembly, convened for February 8, would again send the anti-NEET Bill to Governor R N Ravi for reconsideration.The NEET was imposed on the States by the BJP government at the Centre in 2014 and was opposed by the then AIADMK leader and late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in 2016. Tamil Nadu got the exemption from the test that year.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-02-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 19:59 IST
Blaming the previous AIADMK rule for the continuing problem of NEET in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said the Assembly, convened for February 8, would again send the anti-NEET Bill to Governor R N Ravi for reconsideration.

The NEET was imposed on the States by the BJP government at the Centre in 2014 and was opposed by the then AIADMK leader and late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in 2016. Tamil Nadu got the exemption from the test that year. But after that, the party was acting like a slave and failed to pursue the matter resulting in students suffering, Stalin said while addressing a virtual campaign here for the urban civic polls.

Stating that the BJP government had rejected the Tamil Nadu government's letter to exempt the State from NEET, Stalin said the DMK government was bent on to see to it that NEET is scrapped in the State.

Appealing to the people to vote for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Front, he said the AIADMK, during its rule for 10 years, failed to maintain roads and solve drinkingwater problems. The Governor had sent the anti-NEET Bill back to the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

