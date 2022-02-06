Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot congratulates Channi for his appointment as Congress CM face for Punjab polls

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on being chosen as the Chief Ministerial face of Congress for the upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab and called the entire selection process "fair".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 20:20 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on being chosen as the Chief Ministerial face of Congress for the upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab and called the entire selection process "fair". Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said in Hindi, "I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi ji on being made the Chief Ministerial candidate of Congress in Punjab. He has been selected fairly after a due process was followed."

"I am sure that under the leadership of Channi, the party will register a historic victory in Punjab on the vision of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he added. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced in Ludhiana that incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will be Congress Chief Ministerial face in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu who was also present in the rally in his speech before Rahul Gandhi said that "he will accept the decision of Rahul Gandhi." After Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post following months of feud with Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi was named as Punjab's Chief Minister in September last year. (ANI)

