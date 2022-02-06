Left Menu

UP Polls: Rahul, Priyanka, Gehlot, Md. Azharuddin among Cong's star campaigners for fourth phase

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 20:33 IST
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Congress party on Sunday released a list of as many as 30 'Star Campaigners' for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The list includes names of top party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Mohammed Azharuddin, and others.

The list also includes names of Congress leaders like Ajay Kumar Lallu, Aradhana Misra "Mona", Uttar Pradesh Election observer and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Salman Khurshid. Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Pradeep Jain Aditya, Hardik Patel, Imran Pratapgarhi, Varsha Gaikwad, Supriya Shrinate, Tauquir Alam, Satyanarayan Patel, Pradeep Narwal, PL Punia, Rajiv Shukla, Deepender Singh Hooda will also campaign for party candidates.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats. The party had secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) had bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while the Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

