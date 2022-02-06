Left Menu

Russia invasion of Ukraine could come soon, talks still an option, says White House adviser

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2022 20:34 IST


Russia could invade Ukraine within days or weeks but could still opt for a diplomatic path forward, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a round of television interviews on Sunday.

Any possible Russian action could include annexing Ukraine's Donbass region, cyberattacks or a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he told NBC News' "Meet the Press" program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

