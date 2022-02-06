Vote for double engine govt, reject dynastic politics: Shivraj Chouhan to U'khand electorate

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Sunday appealed to people in Uttarakhand to vote for the ''double engine'' government of Narendra Modi at the Centre and Pushkar Singh Dhami in the state and reject dynastic politics.

Canvassing for BJP candidates in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, he described Congress as a ''family-centric'' party and asked people to decide whether they want dynastic politics or the politics of development.

''I have come here to request you to install a double engine government of Mod and Dhami again. Modi Ji is the prime minister today and will remain at the helm even after 2024,'' he said.

BJP is the only party in which there is no room for dynastic politics, Chouhan stressed.

Apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi's latest ''two Indias'' tirade, he accused the Congress of committing the sin of dividing the country.

''When China occupied a part of India, Jawaharlal Nehru said not even grass grows there. This reflects the thinking of Congress.'' Chouhan said.

On announcements being made by Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal to woo voters, he said they should be asked whether what they are promising here have been done in states where their parties are in power.

Later, while interacting with reporters, Chouhan took a dig at Congress over its 'Char Dham Char Kam' slogan. He said, ''Congress' Char Dham are Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra.'' ''They cannot think beyond that. When Harish Rawat was chief minister he also did nothing except singing their praises,'' the Madhya Pradesh chief minister alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)