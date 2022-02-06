Following are the top stories at 9.00 pm: NATION: DEL54 3RD LD LATA MANGESHKAR India in mourning as Lata Mangeshkar dies in Mumbai hospital Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar, India's national treasure whose voice stirred millions of hearts every day for close to eight decades, died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday. She was 92.

BOM36 MH-LATA-LD FUNERAL Adieu Lata! Music legend cremated with state honours Mumbai: Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who enthralled millions with her divine voice for eight decades, was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Sunday.

DEL67 LATA-MEMORIES When Lata Mangeshkar first met Noor Jehan; sang in first Bhojpuri film New Delhi: Melody queens Lata Mangeshkar and Noor Jehan are globally renowned personalities, and the two legendary singers had first met at a film set in Kolhapur in 1944 when India's nightingale had sung some classical songs in front of Mallika-e-Tarannum.

DEL63 LATA-PARLIAMENT Lata Mangeshkar's tryst with Parliament, vote on POTA New Delhi: Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, might not have been an active parliamentarian, but had voted in favour of the Prevention of Terrorism Bill, which was passed in a rare joint session of Parliament in 2002.

DEL62 JITENDRA-EMPLOYEES Full office attendance for all central govt employees from Monday: Union minister Jitendra Singh New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh has said full office attendance will be resumed for all central government employees from Monday.

DEL39 2ND LD LATA MANGESHKAR India’s ‘voice’ Lata Mangeshkar is dead Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar, whose voice struck an instant chord of recognition with generations of South Asians and is considered one of India's greats, died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday due to multiple organ failure. She was 92.

DEL53 LATA-PM-WEBSITE Modi's website recalls special bond between him and Lata Mangeshkar New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's website highlighted on Sunday the ''special bond'' between him and Lata Mangeshkar and noted that the legendary singer had in 2013 said she prays to God to see him as India's prime minister.

DEL52 VIRUS-SCIENTISTS-VACCINE Indian scientists claim to have designed vaccine against all variants of coronavirus New Delhi: Indian scientists claim to have designed a universal vaccine that can be effective against all variants of the coronavirus, which triggered the once-in-a-century pandemic two years back.

DEL51 IIT-RESEARCH-SEAWATER IIT-Gandhinagar develops cost effective, eco-friendly technique to make seawater potable New Delhi: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, have developed a cost-effective and environment-friendly water desalination technique to make seawater potable by removing over 99 per cent of salt ions and other impurities with natural processing.

DEL49 LATA-CONGRESS-TRIBUTES Cong pays rich tributes to Lata Mangeshkar, Sonia Gandhi says an 'era has ended' New Delhi: The Congress paid rich tributes to Lata Mangeshkar with party president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday expressing shock at the demise of the singing legend and said that an ''era has ended''.

DEL47 LATA-LD PM Lata didi was a blessing to humanity, received immense affection from her: PM Modi New Delhi: Mourning the death of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that she leaves behind a void in the nation that cannot be filled, and the coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.

DEL45 JK-LD SMUGGLERS BSF thwarts major narcotic smuggling bid; three Pak intruders killed along IB in JK’s Samba Jammu: Three Pakistani intruders were gunned down on Sunday by the BSF as it scuttled a major narcotic smuggling attempt and recovered 36 kgs heroin worth crores of rupees along the International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

DEL44 LATA-PM-LD MUMBAI PM to visit Mumbai to pay last respects to Mangeshkar New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he will be visiting Mumbai later in the day to pay his last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. DEL42 MEA-LANKA-INDIA Sri Lankan foreign minister to hold talks with Jaishankar New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to hold extensive talks with his visiting Sri Lankan counterpart GL Peiris on Monday, days after India extended a USD 500 million credit line to the island nation.

DEL38 LATA-ADVANI Lata's Ram bhajan became signature tune of my rath yatra: Advani New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader L K Advani said on Sunday that Lata Mangeshkar left an indelible mark of excellence in the world of music and recalled that the Ram bhajan she had recorded in her voice became the signature tune of his 'Ram rath yatra' in 1990.

DEL36 POLLS-EC-STAR CAMPAIGNERS EC directs states to provide adequate security to star campaigners during poll period New Delhi: Days after shots were fired at the car of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in western Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission has directed chief secretaries of all states to provide adequate security cover to star campaigners of political parties within their states during the election period.

DEL31 VIRUS-LD CASES Active COVID-19 cases decline to 12,25,011 New Delhi: India added 1,07,474 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 4,21,88,138, while the active cases further declined to 12,25,011, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL13 POLLS-EC-RALLIES EC extends ban on roadshows, vehicle rallies for polls New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday extended ban on roadshows, 'pad yatras', cycle and vehicle rallies but relaxed norms for indoor and outdoor political meets for polls.

DEL29 EC-BJP-NOTICE EC notice to BJP Uttarakhand for tweeting morphed photo of Harish Rawat New Delhi: The Election Commission has issued a notice to the Uttarakhand BJP for alleged violation of the model code and asked it to reply within 24 hours for tweeting a morphed image of former chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat, in which he has been shown as a Muslim cleric.

BOM6 MH-LATA-FUNERAL Lata Mangeshkar to be cremated with full state honours Mumbai: Music legend Lata Mangeshkar will be cremated in Mumbai Sunday evening with full state honours, an official said.

BOM22 MH-LATA-FINAL JOURNEY Draped in tricolour, Lata Mangeshkar embarks on her final journey Mumbai: The mortal remains of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, draped in the national flag, were taken in a truck from her residence in south Mumbai to Shivaji Park in Dadar on Sunday evening for the last rites.

CAL15 WB-SCINDIA-AIRPORT Centre wants to build 2nd airport for Kolkata, state not giving land: Scindia Kolkata: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that the Centre has elaborate infrastructure development plans for West Bengal including a second airport for Kolkata, but the Mamata Banerjee government has not yet provided land for it.

CAL11 OD-DAMODAR HOTA-DEATH Eminent Odissi classical singer Pandit Damodar Hota dies at 87 Bhubaneswar: Eminent Odissi classical singer Pandit Damodar Hota died here on Sunday due to old age-related ailments, his family said.

CAL7 JH-LATA-JHUMRI TELAIYA-CONNECT Jhumri Telaiya & Lata Mangeshkar: inseparable connection Jhumri Telaiya (Jharkhand), Feb 6 (PTI) Jhumri Telaiya – sounds familiar to music lovers? Nestled in nature’s lap in Jharkhand this quaint hamlet, that derives its identity from an enchanting lake shot, to fame in early 1950s when Radio Ceylon and All India Radio's Vividh Bharati used to be inundated with demands to play numbers, sung by the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

CAL6 WB-LATA-BENGALI-SONGS Salil Chowdhury said `Ma Saraswati' lives through Lata's voice Kolkata: Bengal's musical fraternity paid rich tributes to singing legend Lata Mangeshkar who collaborated with some top notch music directors thrown up by this city such as S.D Burman, Hemanta Mukherjee and Salil Chowdhury, not only to produce memorable music in Hindi but also in Bengali, among other languages.

MDS18 KA-HIJAB-MINISTER Hijab row: Those unwilling to follow uniform dress code can explore other options, says Minister Bengaluru: Amid the raging row over wearing 'Hijab' in educational institutions in Karnataka, state Education Minister B C Nagesh on Sunday said students who are unwilling to adhere to the uniform dress code are at liberty to explore other options.

MDS13 KA-LATA-MOURNING Two-day mourning in Karnataka for singer Lata Mangeshkar Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has announced a two-day mourning in honour of the doyen of Indian music and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in Mumbai on Sunday.

ELN17 POLLS-PB-LD RAHUL Sidhu humbled, Channi declared Congress CM face for Punjab polls Ludhiana: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday declared Charanjit Singh Channi as his party's chief ministerial face for the high-stakes Punjab Assembly polls, a recognition that was also coveted by state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

ELN12 POLLS-UP-2NDLD PM PM bats for Adityanath as UP's next CM, says will make up for time lost due to pandemic Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday indicated that Yogi Adityanath is the BJP’s choice as the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, saying if his government is formed again he would make up for the time lost by the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ELN9 POLL-UP-CONG-STAR CAMPAIGNERS Sonia Gandhi not among Cong's star campaigners for Rae Bareli poll phase New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who represents the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, does not figure among the party's star campaigners for the fourth phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

LEGAL: LGD3 DL-HC-SEMEN SAMPLE No law to release unmarried deceased male's frozen semen sample to parents, legal heirs: HC told New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has been informed that there is no law in the country to release the frozen semen sample of an unmarried deceased male to his parents or legal heirs.

BUSINESS: DCM38 BIZ-LATA-INDIAINC Music will not sound the same again: India Inc pays tributes to Lata Mumbai: India Inc paid rich tributes to singer Lata Mangeshkar following the Bharat Ratna awardee's death on Sunday, saying music will not sound the same again.

DEL65 BIZ-FM-LD INDUSTRY Govt prepared to deal with any global development: FM New Delhi: India is prepared to deal with any situation arising out of global developments, including the US Federal Reserve's decision to roll back monetary easing, and will not allow the economy to suffer, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted on Sunday.

DCM34 BIZ-LIC-PREMIUM-REPORT LIC 3rd largest globally, but offers highest RoE of 82%, says Crisil report Mumbai: The IPO-bound national insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is not only the world's largest when it comes to home-market share with over 64.1 per cent of the total gross written premium as of 2020 but also the one that offers the highest return on equity at 82 per cent, apart from being the third largest in terms of life insurance premium, says a Crisil report. FOREIGN: FGN36 LATA-SASIA-LEADERS Indian subcontinent lost a truly great singer: South Asian leaders on demise of 'empress of music' Lata Mangeskar Dhaka/Islamabad/Colombo: The Indian subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known with the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, top leadership of South Asian countries said on Sunday as they paid their tribute to the ''empress of music'' who ''touched billions of hearts through her golden and unparalleled voice''.

FGN35 CHINA-PAK-IMRAN China says opposed to 'unilateral actions' to resolve Kashmir issue, Xi & Imran vow to promote CPEC projects in Pakistan Beijing: China on Sunday pledged closer cooperation with Pakistan under the USD 60 billion CPEC investment programme and called for resolving the Kashmir issue properly and peacefully while opposing any ''unilateral actions'' that could complicate the situation as Prime Minister Imran Khan held talks with the top Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping. By K J M Varma FGN23 WESTAFRICA-COUPS West Africa grapples with new wave of military coups Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso): It's a pattern becoming all too common again in West Africa: Mutinous soldiers detain a president, then seize control of the state broadcaster to announce they've taken over the country. International condemnation quickly follows, but the junta remains in power.

FGN19: LATA-UK-1974-LD CONCERT London: Lata Mangeshkar, known as the Nightingale of India, holds the distinction of being the first Indian artist ever to perform live at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall.

FGN18: LATA-LD LANKA Colombo: Lata Mangeshkar touched billions of hearts through her golden and unparalleled voice, Sri Lanka's top leadership said on unday as they paid tribute to India's ''Queen of Music'' who ''gave life to the phrase ‘music is a universal language’''.

FGN17: LATA-LD PAK Islamabad/Lahore: Eminent personalities from across all spheres of life in Pakistan on Sunday described Lata Mangeshkar as the ''nightingale of the subcontinent'' and the ''queen of melody'' as they paid tributes to the legendary singer, who, they said, was the most favourite artiste of Pakistani people and would rule their hearts forever.

FGN16: LATA-BANGLA-PM Dhaka: Lata Mangeshkar's demise has created a ''great void in the subcontinent's musical arena'', Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Sunday as she condoled the death of the ''empress of music''.

FGN11: LATA-PAK-ZIA Islamabad: Pakistan's brutal dictator General Muhammad Zia ul Haq, known for banning music and other fine arts featuring women in the Islamic nation, could not remain untouched from the golden voice of Lata Mangeshkar and had once himself confessed that he was an admirer of India's nightingale.

FGN9: UN-CHINA-XINJIANG-GUTERRES United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told the Chinese leadership that he expects Beijing to allow the world body’s human rights chief to make a “credible visit” to China, including Xinjiang where the country is facing serious rights violations against Uygur Muslims.

FGN3: UK-PARTYGATE-LD SUNAK London: UK's Indian-origin Chancellor Rishi Sunak has admitted to attending Prime Minister Boris Johnson's lockdown birthday party in 2020 but refused to say what happened when he entered the room and claimed that he was there for a meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

FGN4 UK-QUEEN-LD CAMILLA Shaping monarchy: Queen Elizabeth II wants Camilla to be Queen Consort when Charles becomes King London: Queen Elizabeth II has said that she wants Prince Charles' wife Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when he becomes King, in a significant intervention that shapes the future of the monarchy and firms up the place of the Duchess of Cornwall in the royal family. By H S Rao FGN3 UK-PARTYGATE-LD SUNAK UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak admits attending Downing Street lockdown party London: UK's Indian-origin Chancellor Rishi Sunak has admitted to attending Prime Minister Boris Johnson's lockdown birthday party in 2020 but refused to say what happened when he entered the room and claimed that he was there for a meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation. By H S Rao.

