Left Menu

Gehlot offers chadar at Ajmer dargah on behalf of Sonia Gandhi

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-02-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 21:08 IST
Gehlot offers chadar at Ajmer dargah on behalf of Sonia Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday presented a 'chadar' on behalf of Congress president Sonia Gandhi at the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer.

He was accompanied by Congress state in-charge Ajay Maken, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, All India Congress Committee Minority Department president Ikram Pratapgarhi, and other public representatives.

Pratapgarhi read out a message from Sonia Gandhi on the occasion.

''On the occasion of the 810th Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz Moinuddin Chishti, I feel extremely fortunate to have sent a chadar to Khwaja's dargah,'' the message from the Congress president read.

''Let us all together raise our hands in Khwaja's dargah and pray that peace and love, democracy and the age-old Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb always remains intact in the country. Let us pray that all the conspiracies of the enemies of peace fail,'' the message read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022