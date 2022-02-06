Left Menu

Bihar mourns death of Lata Mangeshkar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-02-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 21:12 IST
People from different walks of life in Bihar on Sunday paid moving tributes to singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in Mumbai due to multiple organ failure.

Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar came out with solemn condolence messages.

Speaker of the assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha announced postponement of a function scheduled on Monday to mark the centenary of the House.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav expressed grief ''on behalf of my party (RJD)'' and lamented the tragedy that struck a day after Saraswati Puja, dedicated to the goddess of learning and music.

Folk singer Sharda Sinha said she always felt proud to have figured alongside Lata Mangeshkar in the soundtrack for blockbusters ''Maine Pyar Kiya'' and ''Hum Aapke Hain Kaun''.

''But it shall always be a matter of deep regret that I could never meet my idol in person. As a child, I had learnt her postal address by heart to which I would send fan mails,” the singer recalled.

