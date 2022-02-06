Left Menu

UP polls: No BJP minister is accused of corruption at Centre or in UP, says Rajnath Singh

Drawing comparisons between previous governments of other parties and present Bharatiya Janata Party government in Centre and Uttar Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said no one can say that any BJP minister has been accused of corruption.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Drawing comparisons between previous governments of other parties and present Bharatiya Janata Party government in Centre and Uttar Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said no one can say that any BJP minister has been accused of corruption. "Earlier, ministers used to be accused of corruption, but now can anyone say either in Delhi or UP that any of our ministers has been accused of corruption?" said Rajnath Singh at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur.

"As long as there is corruption, the kind of development we want will not happen," he added. Here, Rajnath Singh was making a veiled reference to corruption allegations faced by Congress-led subsequent UPA governments at the Centre and Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government in UP before BJP came to power at both Centre and state.

Before addressing the rally, Singh paid his tribute at the Samadhi Sthal (cemetery) of Swami Roti Ram Maharaj in Hamirpur. The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in seven phases on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

