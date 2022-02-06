Sidhu humbled, Channi declared Congress CM face for Punjab polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday declared Charanjit Singh Channi as his party's chief ministerial face for the high-stakes Punjab Assembly polls, a recognition that was also coveted by state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Gandhi made this announcement addressing a virtual rally, where Sidhu also hailed the party’s decision to make Channi as the state CM following the unceremonious exit of the Amarinder Singh last September. As soon as Gandhi declared the party’s CM face, Sidhu rose from his seat, held Channi’s hand and raised it in a rare show of unity.

Gandhi hugged Sidhu, Channi and party leader Sunil Jakhar. Before declaring Channi’s name, Gandhi said, ''People of Punjab said we need a chief minister who is from a 'gareeb ghar' (humble family), who understands poverty and hunger. It was a tough decision, you made it easy.'' He said a political leader is not made in 10-15 days.

''Political leaders are not made in the media and TV debates. A person becomes a leader after years of struggle and the Congress has no dearth of such jewels,'' said Gandhi at the beginning of his speech.

''Politics is not an event…a political leader has to fight. Many political leaders fight their own battles,'' he said, adding that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi fights his own battle.

''There are leaders who stand for issues. Punjab is in the blood of Channi and Sidhu,'' he said.

Gandhi also recalled having first met Sidhu four decades ago when the former cricketer played a match against Doon School and added he knows him for his perseverance.

Gandhi also praised Jakhar, saying he understands Punjab's DNA.

Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is not the PM but a ''king''.

''Have you seen Modiji among people. Have you seen him helping anyone on the roadside,'' asked Gandhi as he sought to compare Channi's humble background.

Along with Modi, Gandhi also hit out at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

''Be it Narendra Modi or Kejriwal. Only one man speaks and when king takes the decision, the matter ends. But Punjab cannot be run like that. Only the Congress can take Punjab forward. We take everyone along, give new vision and show a new path to Punjab,'' he said.

''We have not done this once, but many times. And this is the difference between them and us,'' he said. Speaking on the occasion, Channi thanked Gandhi, Sidhu and Jakhar, and the entire party leadership for making him the CM face.

''I request with folded hands it is a big fight and work which I cannot do alone. Neither I have money to fight this election nor have the courage. People will fight each battle and then it will be successful,'' said Channi.

Apparently aiming to counter the opposition attack following the Enforcement Directorate arresting his nephew, Channi accused AAP of the bid to tarnish his image.

''I want to assure you that after today, I will not buy any property in my and my wife's name nor will I carry out any business,'' said Channi.

He also assured Sidhu that his Punjab Model will be implemented. ''You will do whatever you want to do,'' Channi told Sidhu.

He asked people if they liked his work done during his 111-day stint as the CM, then they bring his party return to power.

After his speech, Channi bowed down on the dais to thank the Almighty. Earlier speaking at the rally, Sidhu said he was never after any post.

''During 17 years of political career, Sidhu never lived for any post but always wanted Punjab's betterment and improvement in the lives of its people,'' said Sidhu.

Hailing Rahul Gandhi's leadership, he said it was he who made a Dalit the state chief minister last year.

''It is a moment of change, inqilab, one which can better the lives of people,'' said Sidhu.

During the course of Sidhu's speech, Channi got up from his seat and hugged Sidhu. As soon as Channi’s name was declared, celebrations erupted at his constituency Chamkaur Sahib, with his wife getting emotional.

Earlier, Jakhar drove an SUV from a hotel to the rally venue, with Gandhi, Sidhu and Channi also seated in the vehicle.

There was a feeling in the Congress that Channi can bring electoral gains to the party, especially in areas where there is a sizeable number of Scheduled Castes population, sources said.

Punjab has 31.94 per cent SC population, the highest proportion among all states in the country.

It has a sizeable population of the SC community in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Nawanshahr districts in the state's Doaba region.

