DEL68 LD ALL LATA MANGESHKAR And the music plays on: India’s ‘voice’ Lata Mangeshkar cremated with state honours Mumbai: Bharat’s ‘ratna’ Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours here on Sunday, her life and death testimony that end of an era is not always a cliché and sometimes carries a ring of truth that imprints itself into lasting memory. She was 92.

DEL19 LATA MANGESKAR-OBIT Lata Mangeshkar: Her song will have no ending Mumbai: She made our hearts go up an octave or more with love and longing, moved us to tears of joy and sorrow, sometimes introspect and other times dance in abandon, her voice mirroring our every emotion, her songs covering the cadence of time and history from the gramophone to the digital age.

DEL69 LATA MANGESHKAR-LDALL REAX An artiste born but once in centuries, darkest day in world of music; Tributes pour in from India and abroad after Lata Mangeshkar's death New Delhi: Led by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, eminent personalities from across all spheres of life on Sunday mourned the death of Lata Mangeshkar, saying the singing legend was an artiste ''born but once in centuries'' and that it is a “darkest day in the world of music”.

ELN17 POLLS-PB-LD RAHUL Sidhu humbled, Channi declared Congress CM face for Punjab polls Ludhiana: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday declared Charanjit Singh Channi as his party's chief ministerial face for the high-stakes Punjab Assembly polls, a recognition that was also coveted by state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

ELN16 POLLS-UP-3RDLD PM PM bats for Adityanath as UP's next CM, says will make up for time lost due to pandemic Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday indicated that Yogi Adityanath is the BJP’s choice as the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, saying if his government is formed again he would make up for the time lost by the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DEL62 JITENDRA-EMPLOYEES Full office attendance for all central govt employees from Monday: Union minister Jitendra Singh New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh has said full office attendance will be resumed for all central government employees from Monday.

DEL76 LANKA-INDIA LD VISIT Sri Lankan foreign minister GL Peiris arrives in India on 3-day visit New Delhi: Sri Lankan Foreign Minister GL Peiris will hold talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar here on Monday, days after India extended a USD 500 million credit line to the island nation.

DEL13 POLLS-EC-RALLIES EC extends ban on roadshows, vehicle rallies for polls New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday extended ban on roadshows, 'pad yatras', cycle and vehicle rallies but relaxed norms for indoor and outdoor political meets for polls.

DEL52 VIRUS-SCIENTISTS-VACCINE Indian scientists claim to have designed vaccine against all variants of coronavirus New Delhi: Indian scientists claim to have designed a universal vaccine that can be effective against all variants of the coronavirus, which triggered the once-in-a-century pandemic two years back.

BUSINESS DEL79 BIZ-RBI-MPC-MEET RBI postpones MPC meet to Feb 8 Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Sunday announced rescheduling of rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting by a day in view of Maharashtra declaring public holiday on February 7 to mourn death of Bharat Ratna legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

DEL56 BIZ-FM-INDUSTRY Govt prepared to deal with any global development: FM New Delhi: India is prepared to deal with any situation arising out of global developments, including the US Federal Reserve's decision to roll back monetary easing, and will not allow the economy to suffer, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted on Sunday.

FOREIGN FGN36: LATA-SASIA-LEADERS Dhaka/Islamabad/Colombo: The Indian subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known with the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, top leadership of South Asian countries said on Sunday as they paid their tribute to the ''empress of music'' who ''touched billions of hearts through her golden and unparalleled voice''.

FGN35: CHINA-PAK-IMRAN Beijing: China on Sunday pledged closer cooperation with Pakistan under the USD 60 billion CPEC investment programme and called for resolving the Kashmir issue properly and peacefully while opposing any ''unilateral actions'' that could complicate the situation as Prime Minister Imran Khan held talks with the top Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping.

FGN38 LATA-TRIBUTES-US ‘Irreplaceable loss to the nation,’ says Tirumurti as tributes pour in for Lata Mangeshkar New York, Feb 6 (PTI) India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti, foreign dignitaries and members of the Indian diaspora in the US on Sunday paid tributes to legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. By Yoshita Singh PTI IJT

