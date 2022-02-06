Left Menu

UK's Truss vows to 'raise the cost' if Russia takes further action

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday that Russia's claims it has no plans to invade Ukraine were false and the UK and allies were resolved to "raise the cost" to Moscow if they took further action.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-02-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 22:19 IST
UK's Truss vows to 'raise the cost' if Russia takes further action
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday that Russia's claims it has no plans to invade Ukraine were false and the UK and allies were resolved to "raise the cost" to Moscow if they took further action. Linking to a tweet from The Washington Post on U.S. assessments of Russia's plans, Truss said the depths of Russian attempts to subvert and threaten Ukraine were clear.

"Russia's actions show their claims to have no plans to invade are false," Truss said. "We and our allies stand united in support for Ukraine and our resolve to raise the cost to Russia if they take further action."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022