Left Menu

Lokayukta row: CM Vijayan meets Governor

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who returned to the State on Sunday from abroad, met with the Governor Arif Mohamed Khan over the Lokayukta issue.During the over-an-hour long meeting at the Governors official residence -- Raj Bhavan, Vijayan is learnt to have apprised Khan of the circumstances that led to bring an ordinance to amend the Lokayukta Act, official sources said.The ordinance to usurp the power of the Lokayukta is under the consideration of the Governor, the sources said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-02-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 22:36 IST
Lokayukta row: CM Vijayan meets Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who returned to the State on Sunday from abroad, met with the Governor Arif Mohamed Khan over the Lokayukta issue.

During the over-an-hour long meeting at the Governor's official residence -- Raj Bhavan, Vijayan is learnt to have apprised Khan of the circumstances that led to bring an ordinance to amend the Lokayukta Act, official sources said.

The ordinance to usurp the power of the Lokayukta is under the consideration of the Governor, the sources said. The Congress has urged the Governor to not sign the ordinance. The party alleged that the CPI(M)-led government was trying to promulgate the ordinance at a time when complaints of several irregularities of the government were pending.

This is also the first meeting of the Chief Minister with the Governor after a row broke out over the alleged differences between the government and the Raj Bhavan on the alleged political interference in the functioning of the universities.

In December last, the Governor wrote a letter to the Chief Minister urging the latter to remove him from the post of the Chancellor of universities, and take over.

The Chief Minister is also learnt to have briefed the Governor about his visit overseas. Vijayan went to the UAE last week after his two-week long medical treatment in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022