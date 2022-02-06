Left Menu

Nishad Party releases list of three candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

Nishad Party on Sunday released another list of three candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-02-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 22:51 IST
Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nishad Party on Sunday released another list of three candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections The candidates and their respective constituencies are Ketaki Singh (Bansdeeh), Ramesh Singh (Shahganj), and Rishi Tripathi (Nautanwa).

Nishad Party is an ally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming polls. Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

