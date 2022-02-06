Left Menu

Bengal's development has halted as new airport files stuck on Mamata's table: Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of delaying the approval of the project files related to civil aviation and appealed Trinamool Congress chief to move the files fast to ensure state's development.

06-02-2022
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Kolkata (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Ujjwal Roy Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of delaying the approval of the project files related to civil aviation and appealed Trinamool Congress chief to move the files fast to ensure state's development.

"We want Bengal to progress in the field of civil aircraft, but it will not happen without the help of the state government... I want to appeal to CM Mamata Banerjee that if you want progress, development then move the files fast," said Scindia. Sharing Aviation Ministry plans with regards to the development of airports in West Bengal, Scindia said that they plan to build a second airport in Kolkata as the existing airport in the state capital is already working in full strength.

"We want to develop a new airport in Kolkata as the existing airport in the city is running on maximum capacity. For a new site, we have been in correspondence with the state government for many years now, discussions are going on but no concrete step has been taken from the West Bengal government yet," he said. "We are ready to take Bengal on the path of progress and development. For the last 6 months, I have been trying to have a discussion on important matters with the Chief Minister, so that we can move forward. If there is a lack of will power then how will we move forward,"he added.

"The central government has sent many correspondences to the state government so that we can expedite the development but there is no response from the state government. Files have been stuck there, nothing is moving forward. The same thing happened with Hasimara airport and Kalaikunda airport. If the state government doesn't act then Civil aviation alone will not be able to do anything,' he said. "Until the state government doesn't provide land to the Airport Authority of India, how will the new airport start?," he added.

Union Minister alleged that same situation persists in with regards to in Bagdogra, Hasimara and Kalaikunda airports. (ANI)

