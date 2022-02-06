SP lodges complaint with EC against Lucknow's district panchayati raj officer

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has lodged a complaint with the chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the district panchayati raj officer of Lucknow is working to influence the upcoming biennial polls to the state legislative council, and urged the CEO to transfer him immediately.

In a letter to the CEO, state SP chief Naresh Uttam Patel said the poll schedule for the members of the legislative council from the local authorities has been announced and the election process is underway.

He alleged that the district panchayati raj officer of Lucknow, Shashwat Singh, is acting like a worker of the ruling BJP and building pressure on people to vote for the saffron party.

In his letter to the CEO, Patel also claimed that laptops and tablet computers are being distributed in the Lucknow University in violation of the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct.

The SP leader demanded that Singh be transferred immediately and the distribution of laptops and tablet computers stopped.

Polling for the biennial election to the Uttar Pradesh legislative council will be held on April 9 and the counting of votes will be taken up on April 12.

