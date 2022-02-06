Israel's Bennett says spoke with U.S. President Biden on Iran, Ukraine and Russia
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday he spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden and discussed ways to halt Iran's nuclear program.
The two leaders also spoke about Russia-Ukraine tensions and Bennett said he had congratulated Biden on the U.S. raid that led to the death of the leader of the jihadist group Islamic State, Abu Ibrahim al-Quraishi.
Bennett said in a statement that he thanked Biden for his support of Israel and invited him to visit.
