Raj: BJP accuses Cong workers of pelting stones at state unit chief’s car, police deny

The BJP on Sunday alleged that Congress workers pelted stones at the car of state unit chief Satish Poonia in Bundi district, a charge denied by police.

Poonia’s car was stopped by protesting Congress workers on the Kota–Jaipur national highway near Ballobh village under Talera police station of the district. However, no stones were pelted and nobody was injured, Circle Officer Shankar Lal said.

The Congress too denied the allegations of stone pelting and said the protest was peaceful.

Meanwhile, police registered an FIR against some workers of the ruling party, including Rajendra Sankhala, a resident of Kota city, Anshu Meena of Ballobh and some other unidentified people.

The have been booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (causing damage) and 504 (provocation) of the Indian Penal Code. However, no one was detained or arrested, police said.

But BJP workers on Sunday evening staged a sit-in outside Talera police station demanding that section 308 (culpable homicide) of the IPC be incorporated in the FIR. Punia was in Kota to attend a condolence meeting of a member of the erstwhile Kota royal family.

The Congress workers were upset over Poonia’s statements earlier in the day that the party tends to copy the BJP’s initiatives but lacks the brain to successfully implement them. He also said the Congress cannot match the skills that the BJP possesses and can only indulge in votebank politics.

According to the saffron party, 25-30 local Congress workers led by Sankhala stopped Poonia’s vehicle and showed black flags and raised slogans against him and the BJP while some pelted stones. They even roughed up his personal security officer, the BJP claimed.

Lashing out at the Congress after the incident, Poonia told mediapersons, “Such an environment of anarchy is being witnessed for the first time in the state,” Later in the evening, Poonia said in a tweet, “I am fighting against the state government, the result an attack over me. But I will fight till last breath, the government's stick and goons of Congress will not be able to stop me.” Denying the charge of stone pelting, Sankhala said it was a peaceful protest and Poonia’s vehicle was allowed to pass after 15 minutes. “Congress is not even equal to the shoes of BJP, this is what the state BJP chief told the media in Kota. It is a very disgraceful remark and must be condemned,” Sankhala said.

