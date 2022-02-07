France's Macron speaks with U.S. President Biden ahead of his trip to Moscow -source

French President Emmanuel Macron again spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden in a "coordination logic" ahead of his trip to Moscow on Monday, a French Presidency source said on Sunday.

The 40 minutes-long call allowed the two leaders to "share information about contacts made during the weekend" for good coordination ahead of the trip, the source said. Macron is due on Monday to visit Russia, which has massed troops near Ukraine, stoking Western fears of an invasion. Moscow denies planning to invade Ukraine.

