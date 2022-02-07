Israel's Bennett says spoke with U.S. President Biden on Iran, Ukraine and Russia
Bennett said in a statement that he thanked Biden for his support of Israel and invited him to visit. Biden told Bennett he looked forward to a visit later this year, the White House said in a statement. Biden also emphasized to Bennett his "full support" for replenishing Israel's Iron Dome missile-defence system, the White House said.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday he spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden and discussed ways to halt Iran's nuclear program.
The two leaders also spoke about Russia-Ukraine tensions and Bennett said he had congratulated Biden on the U.S. raid that led to the death of the leader of the jihadist group Islamic State, Abu Ibrahim al-Quraishi. Bennett said in a statement that he thanked Biden for his support of Israel and invited him to visit. Biden told Bennett he looked forward to a visit later this year, the White House said in a statement.
Biden also emphasized to Bennett his "full support" for replenishing Israel's Iron Dome missile-defence system, the White House said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Israel launches state probe into German submarine purchase
Israel-India close cooperation will grow further: Israeli envoy
Fourth COVID vaccine shot sharply raises serious illness resistance for over 60s: Israel
White House to hold second Competition Council meet on Monday -federal officials
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel