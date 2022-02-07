No MLA's kin will get chairmanship if I remain Punjab Congress chief, says Navjot Sidhu

Left Menu

Unleashing a veiled attack on former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh for giving government jobs to sitting MLAs sons during his tenure, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said if he continues to be PCC chief, no MLA's son will get chairmanship, adding that he will resign if it happens.

Unleashing a veiled attack on former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh for giving government jobs to sitting MLAs sons during his tenure, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said if he continues to be PCC chief, no MLA's son will get chairmanship, adding that he will resign if it happens. "I promise that if I continue as PCC chief, no MLA's son will get the chairmanship, workers will get it ...will resign the day when someone privileged gets it,' Sidhu said.

Sidhu made the remark during a rally in Ludhiana in which Rahul Gandhi declared sitting Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as Congress chief ministerial face for the ensuing Punjab polls on Sunday. Amarinder Singh-led Punjab cabinet in June 2021 appointed Arjun Partap Singh Bajwa, son of Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, as an inspector (Group B) in Punjab Police, and Bhisham Pandey, son of Ludhiana MLA Rakesh Pandey, as Naib Tehsildar.

Amarinder Singh resigned from Congress after months of feud with Sidhu and formed his own party Punjab Lok Congress Party. Punjab Lok Congress Party is contesting the election in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

