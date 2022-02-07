Ex-president heads Costa Rica early vote count, close battle for second

Former President Jose Maria Figueres led the early vote count in Sunday's Costa Rican presidential election, with a close battle behind him to secure a second-round run-off spot slightly favoring former finance minister Rodrigo Chaves. Figueres was seen winning 28% of the vote based on returns from nearly half of polling stations, with Chaves nudging past evangelical Christian Fabricio Alvarado into the second spot.

Chaves, an economist and former World Bank official who ran the finance ministry for several months under outgoing Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado, had about 16.6% of the vote. Fabricio Alvarado of the neo-Pentecostal New Republic Party and runner-up in the Central American country's 2018 election, was seen garnering the support of almost 16%.

To win the first round outright, a candidate must secure more than 40% of the votes. Otherwise, the two leading contenders will face each other in a run-off on April 3. Figueres, who governed from 1994 to 1998 under the centrist National Liberation Party, had been a slight favorite heading into the first round, according to opinion polls.

All 57 seats of the unicameral legislative assembly are also up for grabs. Costa Ricans have said they want their next leader to tackle corruption and high unemployment rates during a four-year term.

The electoral tribunal said voting went smoothly across the country and reported a preliminary turnout of about 59%. In the capital, San Jose, Enrique Romero, a 52-year-old construction worker, said he would vote for Figueres.

"I want things to improve, that the government functions better," Romero said. "The situation is critical. It is not about going back to the past, but about moving forward and learning from experience." President Carlos Alvarado, a center-left politician, cannot seek a second consecutive term.

About a third of the voters in the Central American nation of about 5 million people had not made up their minds on whom to back ahead of the election, according to opinion polls. Victor Morales, a 56-year-old who sells flags, was among those who were undecided.

"My business has dropped due to the bad governments we have had," Morales said. "Before, people used to rally to support political parties." The ruling center-left Citizen Action (PAC) party, which has been in power for two terms, received less than 1% of support in the Center for Research and Political Studies poll.

The national assembly, among other responsibilities, is due to negotiate important financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

