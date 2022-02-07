Left Menu

After poll vredict, opposition will chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai, Jai Shri Ram': UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-02-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 11:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said the Opposition leaders will begin chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai, Vande Mataram and Jai Shri Ram" once the Yogi Adityanath led state government bags another landslide mandate after the polls. "Soon after the formation of the BJP government after a landslide victory in the 2022 Assembly elections, you will see even opposition leaders chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai, Vande Mataram and Jai Shree Ram," Maurya tweeted in Hindi.

Taking swipe at the Opposition leaders, Maurya said that the Opposition leaders who earlier believed going to temples was communal has started visiting them after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014. The UP Deputy Chief Minister was apparently commenting on Twitter on the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who had visited 'Har Ki Pauri' in the poll-bound Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Saturday to seek blessings and offer his prayers.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav also visited Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan district on Sunday. "We have come here to receive the blessings of Thakurji. Samajwadi Party will form a government with a strong majority," she had said after the 'darshan'. Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

