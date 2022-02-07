Left Menu

Rahul attacks govt on issue of unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the government on the issue of unemployment, and cited a survey to say that the good days are elusive.He quoted a media report that said 67 per cent MSMEs were temporarily shut and profits dipped for 66 per cent in FY21.It also said the over 50 per cent MSMEs surveyed witnessed a decline of more than 25 per cent in their revenues during FY21.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 11:37 IST
Rahul attacks govt on issue of unemployment
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the government on the issue of unemployment, and cited a survey to say that the good days are elusive.

He quoted a media report that said 67 per cent MSMEs were temporarily shut and profits dipped for 66 per cent in FY21.

It also said the over 50 per cent MSMEs surveyed witnessed a decline of more than 25 per cent in their revenues during FY21. ''The unease of doing business. The pain of jobless youth.The compulsive lies of Modi Government. #KiskeAccheDin,'' Gandhi said on Twitter. Gandhi and the Congress have been attacking the government and the prime minister on the issue of unemployment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022