Rahul attacks govt on issue of unemployment
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the government on the issue of unemployment, and cited a survey to say that the good days are elusive.He quoted a media report that said 67 per cent MSMEs were temporarily shut and profits dipped for 66 per cent in FY21.It also said the over 50 per cent MSMEs surveyed witnessed a decline of more than 25 per cent in their revenues during FY21.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the government on the issue of unemployment, and cited a survey to say that the good days are elusive.
He quoted a media report that said 67 per cent MSMEs were temporarily shut and profits dipped for 66 per cent in FY21.
It also said the over 50 per cent MSMEs surveyed witnessed a decline of more than 25 per cent in their revenues during FY21. ''The unease of doing business. The pain of jobless youth.The compulsive lies of Modi Government. #KiskeAccheDin,'' Gandhi said on Twitter. Gandhi and the Congress have been attacking the government and the prime minister on the issue of unemployment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gandhi
- Congress
- Modi Government
- Rahul Gandhi
ALSO READ
Mayawati advises people not to waste vote on Congress after Priyanka Gandhi retracts her 'CM face' comment
Goa Assembly polls: Congress announces 36 of 37 candidates, last name to be out soon, says Chidambaram
UP: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP govt, alleges TET candidates were denied to take exam in many places
Punjab Polls: No question of post-poll alliance with Congress, AAP, says Capt Amarinder Singh
Yogi slams Congress, SP, BSP, says they didn't help common people during COVID crisis