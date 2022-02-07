Left Menu

UP polls: PM Modi to address rally in Bijnor virtually

Due to weather issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh to address the BJP's "Jan Chaupal Rally".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 12:41 IST
UP polls: PM Modi to address rally in Bijnor virtually
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Due to weather issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh to address the BJP's "Jan Chaupal Rally". The Prime Minister will now address the people of Uttar Pradesh virtually at 12:30 pm today.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also made arrangements for people to listen to the Prime Minister's address at about 75 locations expecting close to a lakh of people at these locations given the easing of restrictions by the election commission. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022