Criticism of UK PM Johnson's wife sexist and undignified - Javid
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-02-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 12:57 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday that some criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife Carrie in the media was sexist, undignified and unfair.
Asked whether remarks about Carrie having an allegedly negative influence on the prime minsiter, Javid told Sky News: "It is sexist ... Going after Carrie Johnson is undignified, it is unfair and it is wrong."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Javid
- Boris Johnson
- Carrie
- Johnson
- British
- Sky News
- Sajid Javid
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK's Johnson invited ex-minister to make Islamophobia complaint - spokesperson
U.S. carriers in South China Sea, Taiwan reports further Chinese incursion
UK's Johnson orders inquiry into discrimination claim against Muslim lawmaker
UK's Johnson orders inquiry into discrimination claim against Muslim lawmaker
Assailed by scandal, UK's Johnson fights for his job