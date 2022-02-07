Criticism of UK PM Johnson's wife sexist and undignified - Javid

British health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday that some criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife Carrie in the media was sexist, undignified and unfair.

Asked whether remarks about Carrie having an allegedly negative influence on the prime minsiter, Javid told Sky News: "It is sexist ... Going after Carrie Johnson is undignified, it is unfair and it is wrong."

