Declaration of Channi as CM face in Punjab sends good message across country: Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge lauded the Congress party for declaring Charanjit Singh Channi as the party's CM face in the Punjab assembly elections and said that it will send a good message across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 13:35 IST
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge lauded the Congress party for declaring Charanjit Singh Channi as the party's CM face in the Punjab assembly elections and said that it will send a good message across the country. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday declared Channi as the chief ministerial candidate for Punjab at an event in Ludhiana.

Speaking on the occasion Gandhi said that he was giving such a "Chief Minister candidate who understands the pain and requirement of the poor people of Punjab". Senior Congress leader Kharge speaking exclusively to ANI said, "Punjab is going to get a Dalit Chief Minister for the first time and the people of Punjab will welcome Rahul Gandhi's decision".

He added, "The decision of the Congress party will send a good message across the country that Rahul Gandhi should make Chief Minister Candidate face a common worker". Kharge praised Channi and said that his performance has been good and he will continue to do well for the People of Punjab.

Rahul Gandhi may have declared the CM candidate before the election results, but this is against the traditional practice of the party. The history of the Congress party is that before the election results, the Congress party does not declare the chief ministerial candidate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

