Tripura BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman, Ashish Saha quit party

Tripura BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha resigned from the Tripura Legislative Assembly ahead of the state assembly election next year.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 07-02-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 13:36 IST
BJP MLAs tendering resignation to the Assembly Speaker.. Image Credit: ANI
Tripura BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha resigned from the Tripura Legislative Assembly ahead of the state assembly election next year. "We have breathed a sigh of relief that we have resigned. With this autocratic mind setup, a state cannot prosper, can never develop," said Barman after resignation.

According to Barman, the BJP-led Tripura government has failed miserably to live up to the people's expectations. "It seems all the promises made were hollow. These people have fooled the common people and their intentions are clear- not to deliver goods but to loot people," claimed Barman. As per sources, Sudip Roy Barman and his close associate Asish Kumar Saha would leave for New Delhi from Guwahati on Monday to give shape to their political future. They are scheduled to return on February 12.

"We will fly to New Delhi, and after returning from there, we will brief you accordingly," Saha added. However, the two leaders have not specified whether they would join Congress or any other party. They also resigned from the primary membership of the BJP.

Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty on Monday received their resignation papers at Tripura State Assembly. (ANI)

