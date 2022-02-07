Left Menu

Fake 'Samajwadis' ignored development of UP, filled own coffers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a jibe at the previous governments of Uttar Pradesh, stating that the water in the river of development in the state had previously been stagnant due to selfish motives of "fake Samajwadis".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 13:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a jibe at the previous governments of Uttar Pradesh, stating that the water in the river of development in the state had previously been stagnant due to selfish motives of "fake Samajwadis". PM Modi also stated that the previous governments never made efforts to quench the thirst for development of the state and fulfil people's aspirations for progress and freedom from poverty.

"The water in the river of development in UP was stagnant. It was stagnating due to the fake 'Samajwadis' and their associates. These people never had anything to do with the thirst for the development of the common man, who wanted progress, and freedom from poverty," Prime Minister said while addressing the Jan Chaupal rally virtually on Monday. PM Modi also asserted that the political parties, which headed the previous governments, sought to quench their own thirst and that of their associates. "They sought to fill their own coffers. This selfish thirst soaks all streams of the river of development," he said.

Prime Minister apologized for holding Jan Chaupal'' rally virtually, saying that the bad weather couldn't allow his helicopter to take off for Bijnor. "First of all, I'd like to apologize to you. After some relaxation by the Election Commission, I had thought of beginning my campaign by coming to Bijnor (UP) in person," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that his helicopter couldn't leave due to weather conditions, so he thought of holding the rally through video conferencing once again. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

