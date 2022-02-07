Left Menu

PLC mocks Sidhu after Channi declared Congress CM face for Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-02-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 14:13 IST
The Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress has taken a jibe at Congress's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu after Charanjit Singh Channi was declared the chief ministerial candidate for the assembly polls.

Using a hashtag '#CurtainsForSidhu' on its Twitter handle, it shared a picture in which Gandhi, Sidhu, Channi and Sunil Jakhar held each other's hands and raised them in the air. However, the face of Sidhu got covered accidentally for a few seconds because of his shawl.

“A picture is worth a thousand words,” said the PLC in a tweet on Sunday.

Further mocking Sidhu, the PLC said, “Thoko Thoko, Ruko!! Zoor k Thoko!,” a reference to Sidhu's penchant of saying ''Thoko Tali''.

Before the announcement of the CM face, Sidhu had said in a tweet, “Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision….Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji, who comes to give clarity to Punjab… All will abide by his decision !!!”.

To this, the PLC replied, “You won't.” Singh was removed from the post of the chief minister by the Congress last September and later he floated his own party.

The PLC is fighting the February 20 Punjab assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

