BJYM activists protest at Cong’s ‘Chintan Shivir’ venue

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-02-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 15:20 IST
BJYM activists protest at Cong’s ‘Chintan Shivir’ venue
Some BJYM workers on Monday staged a demonstration outside the venue of a Congress Chintan Shivir, protesting against black flags shown to BJP's Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia in Bundi.

Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists held the demonstration outside a hotel on Delhi Marg, the 'Chintan Shivir' (deliberation camp) venue, alleging that the flags were shown to Ponnia by Congress workers.

The police, however, did not allow the BJYM activists to reach close to the hotel, stopping them at some distance from it. The activists, in turn, sat at a distance from the hotel and began chanting 'Hanuman Chalisa' as a mark of protest.

An activist said they are protesting against the gherao of Poonia and black flags shown to him by the Congress workers in Bundi.

BJP state spokesperson Ram Lal Sharma targeted the state's Ashok Gehlot government for the Congress workers' alleged protest against Poonia. ''The BJP is not going to sit silently until the Congress party apologises and takes strict action against the culprits,'' he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

