Left Menu

Assembly polls: Election Commission in Manipur for two days

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 15:26 IST
Assembly polls: Election Commission in Manipur for two days
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The full bench of Election Commission will be in poll-bound Manipur for two days beginning Monday, sources said.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey left for Manipur this morning along with other senior officials to take stock of preparation in the northeastern state.

Manipur will go for a two phase assembly polls on February 27 and March 3.

While the Commission had been to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa, it held a virtual meeting with state administration officials, poll machinery and political parties just before announcing poll schedule for the five states.

Though the poll panel usually visits poll-going states before announcing elections, there have been instances of it visiting states after announcement of polls.

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur will go for polls between February 10 and March 7. Counting for votes will take place on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022