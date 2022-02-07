Left Menu

Germany's Scholz to meet French, Polish presidents Tuesday on Ukraine

Germany's Scholz to meet French, Polish presidents Tuesday on Ukraine
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish President Andrzej Duda in Berlin on Tuesday, a German government spokesperson said on Monday. The three leaders planned to give statements to the media at 7 p.m. (1800 GMT) before their meeting at the chancellery, the spokesperson added.

A Normandy format discussion at the adviser level could also happen this week, the spokesperson said. Scholz meets U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday.

