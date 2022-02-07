TMC leader arrested in Alipurduar for timber smuggling: Police

A TMC leader was arrested in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Monday for allegedly smuggling timber, police said.

Passang Lama, the state general secretary of TMC's Scheduled Tribe Cell, was arrested from Madarihat in the early hours, they said.

Lama was also the TMC's candidate in the Kalchini seat in last year's assembly elections but lost to BJP, they said.

Lama was on the run after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed the police to arrest him, officials said.

He was arrested in a raid by a joint team of the Forest Department and district police, they said.

During the raid at his house, timber illegally gathered from forests and furniture worth lakhs of rupees were seized, they added.

In a dig at the TMC, BJP district president Bhishan Modak alleged the ruling party of the state was filled with mafias. The TMC could not be reached for comments.

