Left Menu

Assam to withdraw all COVID restrictions from Feb 15

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-02-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 16:46 IST
Assam to withdraw all COVID restrictions from Feb 15
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam will withdraw all COVID-related restrictions from February 15 as the pandemic situation has improved with the number of cases declining, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

School board examinations, municipal elections, by-elections to the Majuli assembly constituency, and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) polls will be held over the next two months, Sarma announced at a press conference here.

Students appearing for the board examinations must get both doses of vaccine, he said.

There will be no night curfew, malls and cinema halls will open with full capacity, and weddings can be held through the night but guests must be double vaccinated, Sarma said.

Wearing masks will be mandatory at all places, he added.

Sarma also announced that his government has decided to provide Bihu committees a financial aid of Rs 1.5 lakh to organise the functions for seven days so that they do not collect donations from traders and businessmen who have suffered huge losses due to the pandemic. Rongali Bihu will be celebrated in the state without any restrictions, he said.

''We have decided to provide financial aid to the Bihu committees who are organising functions for more than ten years to reduce the financial burden on traders and businessmen,'' the chief minister said.

The deputy commissioners have prepared a list of such committees and the aid will be provided accordingly, he said.

''We want all to celebrate Bihu in a manner that artists, organisers and people enjoy together,'' Sarma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022