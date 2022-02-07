Assam to withdraw all COVID restrictions from Feb 15

Assam will withdraw all COVID-related restrictions from February 15 as the pandemic situation has improved with the number of cases declining, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

School board examinations, municipal elections, by-elections to the Majuli assembly constituency, and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) polls will be held over the next two months, Sarma announced at a press conference here.

Students appearing for the board examinations must get both doses of vaccine, he said.

There will be no night curfew, malls and cinema halls will open with full capacity, and weddings can be held through the night but guests must be double vaccinated, Sarma said.

Wearing masks will be mandatory at all places, he added.

Sarma also announced that his government has decided to provide Bihu committees a financial aid of Rs 1.5 lakh to organise the functions for seven days so that they do not collect donations from traders and businessmen who have suffered huge losses due to the pandemic. Rongali Bihu will be celebrated in the state without any restrictions, he said.

''We have decided to provide financial aid to the Bihu committees who are organising functions for more than ten years to reduce the financial burden on traders and businessmen,'' the chief minister said.

The deputy commissioners have prepared a list of such committees and the aid will be provided accordingly, he said.

''We want all to celebrate Bihu in a manner that artists, organisers and people enjoy together,'' Sarma said.

