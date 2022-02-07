Left Menu

Cong fields turncoat Ashish Shukla against BJP’s Sanjay Sinh in Amethi

Updated: 07-02-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 17:09 IST
The Congress on Monday nominated BJP turncoat Ashish Shukla against the saffron party nominee, Sanjay Sinh from the high-profile Amethi assembly seat in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Shukla left BJP and joined the Congress in the national capital earlier in the day.

The BJP had on Sunday declared former Congress MP Sanjay Sinh, who had given up his Rajya Sabha seat and joined BJP in 2019, as its candidate from the constituency.

Sinh's wife Amita Singh and his first wife Garima Singh were in the race for the BJP ticket, but the party settled the matter in favour of the husband.

While Garima Singh is the sitting BJP MLA, Amita Singh, who had unsuccessfully fought the last state polls on a Congress ticket, had crossed over to the BJP along with her husband.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded the wife of its former minister Gayatri Prajapati from Amethi seat, while BSP supremo Mayawati has nominated Ragini Tiwari from here.

Prajapati is serving a life sentence in connection with a gang-rape case.

Fighting to reclaim the lost Gandhi family bastion of Amethi, the Congress has reposed faith in Ashish Shukla (a Brahmin) to take on Sanjay Sinh, a Thakur belonging to erstwhile royal family.

Ashish Shukla, who served as a minister in the BSP government of Mayawati in 2007, had crossed over to the BJP before last assembly polls and later switched to the Congress.

The Amethi assembly seat will go to polls in the fifth phase on February 27.

