Left Menu

Puducherry govt seeks Rs 2,000 crore from Centre

Chief Minister of Puducherry and AINRC founder N Rangasamy on Monday said the government of the Union Territory has sought Rs 2,000 crore more as grant from the Centre for developmental work.Rangasamy earlier unfurled the flag of AINRC at the party office on the 12th formation day of the AINRC and distributed sweets.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-02-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 17:17 IST
Puducherry govt seeks Rs 2,000 crore from Centre
N Rangasamy Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister of Puducherry and AINRC founder N Rangasamy on Monday said the government of the Union Territory has sought Rs 2,000 crore more as a grant from the Centre for developmental work.

Rangasamy earlier unfurled the flag of AINRC at the party office on the 12th formation day of the AINRC and distributed sweets. He said Puducherry would make impressive progress with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ''We have sought Rs 2000 crore more for Puducherry to carry out developmental programs,'' he told reporters.

He said steps were taken to fill vacant posts in government departments. ''With the support of the people and cooperation of the NDA government at the Centre, Puducherry is poised to become the most developed Union Territory.'' All the Ministers and legislators belonging to the AINRC and also delegates of different wings of the party were present during the formation day.

Rangasamy broke away from Congress in 2011 and floated AINRC on February 7 that year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022