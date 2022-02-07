Puducherry govt seeks Rs 2,000 crore from Centre

Chief Minister of Puducherry and AINRC founder N Rangasamy on Monday said the government of the Union Territory has sought Rs 2,000 crore more as a grant from the Centre for developmental work.

Rangasamy earlier unfurled the flag of AINRC at the party office on the 12th formation day of the AINRC and distributed sweets. He said Puducherry would make impressive progress with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ''We have sought Rs 2000 crore more for Puducherry to carry out developmental programs,'' he told reporters.

He said steps were taken to fill vacant posts in government departments. ''With the support of the people and cooperation of the NDA government at the Centre, Puducherry is poised to become the most developed Union Territory.'' All the Ministers and legislators belonging to the AINRC and also delegates of different wings of the party were present during the formation day.

Rangasamy broke away from Congress in 2011 and floated AINRC on February 7 that year.

