BJP creating unrest in state over hijab issue: KPCC chief

The BJP is trying to create unrest among the students and the public in Karnataka over the hijab issue, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar alleged on Monday.

The BJP has been following this line since its inception, Shivakumar told reporters at the airport here. The BJP is making a hue and cry over the issue to mock and tease the Congress, he said. He said the country is facing difficult times and there is an urgent need to rebuild the nation by strengthening the Congress.

Shivakumar is here is to lead the party’s membership drive in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

