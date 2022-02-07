Left Menu

BJP creating unrest in state over hijab issue: KPCC chief

The BJP is trying to create unrest among the students and the public in Karnataka over the hijab issue, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC president D K Shivakumar alleged on Monday.The BJP has been following this line since its inception, Shivakumar told reporters at the airport here. The BJP is making a hue and cry over the issue to mock and tease the Congress, he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-02-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 17:23 IST
BJP creating unrest in state over hijab issue: KPCC chief
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP is trying to create unrest among the students and the public in Karnataka over the hijab issue, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar alleged on Monday.

The BJP has been following this line since its inception, Shivakumar told reporters at the airport here. The BJP is making a hue and cry over the issue to mock and tease the Congress, he said. He said the country is facing difficult times and there is an urgent need to rebuild the nation by strengthening the Congress.

Shivakumar is here is to lead the party’s membership drive in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022